Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Whitecap Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $8.98.
About Whitecap Resources
