Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.