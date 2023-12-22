William Guyer Sells 10,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at $212,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CORT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 813,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,157. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.35. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

