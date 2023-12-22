William Ho Sells 2,500 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, November 28th, William Ho sold 1,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $20,580.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $39,425.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. 537,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,202. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAPT

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,626 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,408,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 783,026 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 492,653 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,004,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 433,328 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.