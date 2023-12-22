Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,024. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

