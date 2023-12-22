Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.02. The company had a trading volume of 40,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,845. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

