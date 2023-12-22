Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $338.81 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

