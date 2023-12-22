WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

CXSE stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 228,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,133. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $533.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

