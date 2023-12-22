WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CXSE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.83. 228,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,133. The company has a market cap of $533.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXSE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 220,205 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

