WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $39.94. Approximately 430,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 409,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,252,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,866,000 after acquiring an additional 876,652 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,879.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 648,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,034,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 556,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,727,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,394,000 after acquiring an additional 404,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,393,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,612,000 after acquiring an additional 317,211 shares in the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

