WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2023

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGREGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.21. 24,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,538. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGRE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,699,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Dividend History for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.