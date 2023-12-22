WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Declares Dividend of $0.15

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.21. 24,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,538. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGRE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,699,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.