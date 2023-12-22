WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.86

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.86 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 51.63 ($0.65). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 51.63 ($0.65), with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.
WisdomTree Gasoline Stock Down 1.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.74.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Gasoline
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.