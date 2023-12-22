WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.86

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.86 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 51.63 ($0.65). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 51.63 ($0.65), with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Gasoline Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.74.

