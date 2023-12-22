WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1474 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,219. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 60,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 70.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

