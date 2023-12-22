WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1245 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AGZD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 179,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,193. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGZD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $5,400,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

