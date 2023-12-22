WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Declares $0.34 Dividend

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.48. 6,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,620. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 68,374 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 309.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

