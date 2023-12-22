WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Announces $0.36 Dividend

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GTR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $63.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $23.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.51% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

