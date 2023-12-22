WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,380. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.02. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $58.98 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRW. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $20,167,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 215,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 209,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 18.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,804,000 after acquiring an additional 194,996 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 47.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 488,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 156,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 807.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 115,219 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

