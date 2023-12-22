WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

DGRS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,061. The firm has a market cap of $310.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Free Report) by 32,773.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.