WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2383 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Shares of UNIY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $50.04.

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

