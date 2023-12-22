Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,814.24

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,814.24 ($22.94) and traded as high as GBX 2,193 ($27.73). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,160 ($27.32), with a volume of 301,607 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.76) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,860 ($48.82) to GBX 3,000 ($37.94) in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($43.00) to GBX 3,200 ($40.47) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,890 ($36.55).
In related news, insider Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri bought 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,877 ($23.74) per share, for a total transaction of £26,672.17 ($33,732.35). 25.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
