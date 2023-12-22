WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 285 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

Shares of EW traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 283,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

