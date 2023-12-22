WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $3,482,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 102.0% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.60. The firm has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

