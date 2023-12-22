WoodTrust Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 1.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.41. 93,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $179.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.61 and its 200-day moving average is $164.31.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

