WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 733,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 9.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $50,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $74.88. 1,575,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,803,545. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.29 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

