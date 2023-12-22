WoodTrust Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

F stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. 7,087,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,318,355. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

