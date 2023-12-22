WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes $587,000 Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $40.16. 46,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,286. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

