yearn.finance One Day Volume Reaches $46.67 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $8,318.68 or 0.19144528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $276.47 million and approximately $46.67 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,234 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

