Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.
Zalando Stock Down 6.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08.
Zalando Company Profile
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zalando
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.