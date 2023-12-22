Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Zalando Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

