Zcash (ZEC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $64.34 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $30.21 or 0.00069070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $493.22 million and approximately $64.34 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00023003 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

