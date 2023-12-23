0xBitcoin Trading 36.2% Higher Over Last Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $173,114.49 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 36.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin’s genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

