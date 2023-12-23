42-coin (42) One Day Volume Hits $201.24

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, 42-coin has traded down 28% against the dollar. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $201.24 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for about $39,475.00 or 0.89925811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00165700 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009053 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000131 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

