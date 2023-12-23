Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $179,054.46 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001900 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

