AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, December 27th

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, December 27th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 27th.

AEye Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,964,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,425. AEye has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.35.

Get AEye alerts:

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. AEye had a negative return on equity of 106.69% and a negative net margin of 3,340.81%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Luis Dussan sold 185,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $31,519.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,795,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,189.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 562,795 shares of company stock worth $90,528. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in AEye by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,661,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,589,273 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in AEye during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AEye by 508.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 74,510 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AEye by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 66,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AEye by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.