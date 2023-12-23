Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 2.9% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $81.45. 1,135,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

