Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.92 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $111.87 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00107324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00026210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,004,837,561 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.