Algorand Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $119.21 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00105001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00025587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00021113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,004,837,803 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

