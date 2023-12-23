Analyzing Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) & Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF)

Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) and Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of Vanquis Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Nelnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.3% of Nelnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and Nelnet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanquis Banking Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Nelnet 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Vanquis Banking Group currently has a consensus target price of $310.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23,208.27%. Nelnet has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.72%. Given Vanquis Banking Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vanquis Banking Group is more favorable than Nelnet.

Vanquis Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 63.9%. Nelnet pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Vanquis Banking Group pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nelnet pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nelnet has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Vanquis Banking Group and Nelnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A Nelnet 6.18% 4.98% 0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vanquis Banking Group and Nelnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A $1.12 1.19 Nelnet $1.99 billion 1.64 $407.35 million $3.50 24.97

Nelnet has higher revenue and earnings than Vanquis Banking Group. Vanquis Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nelnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nelnet beats Vanquis Banking Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles. The company was formerly known as Provident Financial plc and changed its name to Vanquis Banking Group plc in March 2023. Vanquis Banking Group plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc. engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services. This segment also offers student loan servicing software; business process outsourcing services specialized in contact center management, such as inbound calls, outreach campaigns and sales, and interacting with customers through multi-channels. The company's Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing segment provides financial management services; school information system software; website design and cost effective admissions software; FACTS Giving, a donation platform; and customized professional development and coaching services, educational instruction services, and technology products that aid in teacher and student evaluations. It also offers tuition payment plans, and service and technology for student billings, payments, and refunds; solutions for in-person, online, and mobile payment experiences on campus; payment processing services, such as credit card and electronic transfer; faith community, giving, and learning management services and technologies; and an integrated commerce payment platform, financial management, and tuition payment plan services, as well as a school management platform that provides administrative, information and financial management, and communication functions for K-12 schools. Its Communications segment provides fiber optic service to homes and businesses for internet, television, and telephone services. The Company's Asset Generation and Management segment acquires, manages, and owns loan assets. Its Nelnet Bank segment operates as an internet industrial bank. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

