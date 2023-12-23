Anyswap Trading Up 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $80.03 million and approximately $310.05 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $4.29 or 0.00009791 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.05640916 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $455.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

