Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.10

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Ardor has a total market cap of $102.47 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars.

