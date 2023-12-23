Ark (ARK) 1-Day Volume Tops $78.88 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002421 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $188.20 million and approximately $78.88 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001915 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002662 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002097 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,757,638 coins and its circulating supply is 177,757,522 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

