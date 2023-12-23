Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys 5,924 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.5% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,757. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.33. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

