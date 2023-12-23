ASD (ASD) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

ASD (ASD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $30.67 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017789 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,801.52 or 1.00006301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012185 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003603 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04608302 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,077,932.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.