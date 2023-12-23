Audius Hits Market Capitalization of $270.42 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $270.42 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,221,056,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,174,629,537 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

