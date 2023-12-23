Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Reaches $17.51 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $47.93 or 0.00109668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $17.51 billion and approximately $1.26 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00021937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00025946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001186 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,471,256 coins and its circulating supply is 365,438,346 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

