Axie Infinity Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57.14 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $57.14 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.93 or 0.00018040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005055 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,944.23 or 1.00015674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012175 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010354 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,362,258 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.45219456 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 393 active market(s) with $53,134,167.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

