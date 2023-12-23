Axie Infinity Price Tops $7.52 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $41.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $7.52 or 0.00017171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,809.06 or 1.00052023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012215 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,346,579 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.45219456 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 393 active market(s) with $53,134,167.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.