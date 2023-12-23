Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $272.72 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $272.72 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,298.53 or 0.05271917 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00111140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00022249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00026342 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00015145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,951,028 coins and its circulating supply is 5,913,211,022 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

