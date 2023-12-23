Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00069241 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00038499 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00022975 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

