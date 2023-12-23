Bitcoiva (BCA) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $181.36 million and $573,171.56 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $11.30 or 0.00025848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,728.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.69 or 0.00532117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00114747 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00023469 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000564 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.22609837 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $540,670.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.