BITICA COIN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $137,590.77 and approximately $137,705.11 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 61.9% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00017155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,772.46 or 1.00034760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012225 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010505 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003590 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,039,964,542 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0000083 USD and is down -9.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $124,233.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.