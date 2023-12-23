BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $142,063.74 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 59% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $142,063.74 and $144,562.89 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00018040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,944.23 or 1.00015674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012175 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010354 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003591 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,040,061,597 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0000083 USD and is down -9.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $124,233.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

